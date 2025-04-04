POCO C71, a new budget smartphone from POCO, will be launched today, April 4, 2025, in India with a 6.88-inch 120Hz display with TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. POCO C71 will come in three colours - Deser Gold, Power Black and Cool Blue- and an IP52 dust and water protection rating. Besides, the smartphone will offer a 5,200mAh battery with a 15W fast-charger in the box, a 32MP dual camera, an 8MP selfie camera, Android 15 with 2 years of OS and 4 years of security updates for around INR 12,000 price. Unisoc T7250 processor will power POCO C71. CMF Phone 2 Officially Teased, Likely To Launch Soon in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO C71 Launching Today in India With 32MP Dual Camera

No more barriers between you and your much awaited Blockbuster 🎞️ Launching on 4th April on #Flipkart Know More: https://t.co/bCgaNu1Zmk…#POCOC71 #TheUltimateBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/TF2TEhDba7 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 2, 2025

