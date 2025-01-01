New Delhi, January 1: POCO is set to launch its highly anticipated POCO X7 series soon in India. The POCO X7 series will include the POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro, which will launch on January 9, 2025, in India. The new POCO X7 series will arrive with the latest specifications and features. The smartphones from the POCo X7 series will come with a MediaTek processor.

Ahead of the launch, the price of the POCO X7 series leaks. The POCO X7 5G price will likely to be under the INR 26,000 mark. The POCO X7 Pro 5G price is expected to be around INR 30,000 in India. POCO has been teasing the upcoming smartphones on social media. The smartphone maker has also announced that POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart. iPhone 17 Series Likely To Feature High-Refresh Rate Displays for All Models: Report.

POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Poco X7 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The display of the Poco X7 5G will likely support a 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is expected to support HDR10+. The Poco X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. It is also likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Top 5 Apple Products Coming in 2025: iPhone SE 4, HomePad Smart Display, iPad 11 and More; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Poco X7 is rumoured to have a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the Poco X7 Pro Model might include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. Both smartphones are anticipated to come with a 20MP front-facing camera. The Poco X7 is expected to be equipped with a 5,110mAh battery, which may support 45W fast charging. The Poco X7 Pro might feature a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

