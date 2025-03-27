POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra will be launched today in global markets. The smartphones from the POCO F7 series will come with the latest specifications and features. The POCO F7 Pro and Ultra model may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. POCO F7 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and may include a 50MP main sensor. It is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery. The POCO F7 Ultra may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It has a triple-camera setup, which may include a 50MP main camera and is anticipated to include a 5,300mAh battery. The Poco F7 Pro price is expected to start at around Euro 599 (INR 56,700). The OPPO F7 Ultra price is rumoured to be at about EURO 749 (roughly INR 70,900). OnePlus 13T Launch Likely in April, May Feature 6,200mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Launch Today in Global Markets

