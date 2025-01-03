POCO will launch the POCO X7 series on January 9, 2025. The series will include two smartphones, the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. Additionally, the Indian variant will have a 6,550mAh battery, while the global version will come with a 6,000mAh battery. POCO India has confirmed the operating system of the smartphone. The company said, "The POCOX7 Pro 5G sets its own benchmark by becoming the first device in India to launch with Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0." OPPO Reno 13 and OPPO Reno 13 Pro Launch on January 9 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming OPPO Reno 13 Series Smartphone.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Will Run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0

Limitless is the name of the game. The #POCOX7Pro5G sets its own benchmark by becoming the first device in India to launch with #XiaomiHyperOS 2.0 out of the box and lets you #XceedAllLimits. ⚡️ Launching on 9th Jan | 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/PvhoipJJad — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 2, 2025

