Alibaba, China's e-commerce giant, released its own AI model after seeing the massive rise in the adoption of the DeepSeek AI chatbot. With this launch, Alibaba said its new model, Qwen2.5 Max, surpassed the DeepSeek V-3 model. Qwen2.5 Max is a large-scale MoE LLM pre-trained on massive data and post-trained with curated SFT and RHLF recipes, said Alibaba Qwen. The company said its new model achieved competitive performance against top-tier models and outcompeted DeepSeek V3 in benchmarks like Arena Hard, LiveBench, LiveCodeBench, and GPQA-Diamond. Qwen 2.5 Max also outperformed GPT-4 model. Microsoft Investigating if DeepSeek-Linked Group Used OpenAI’s API To Exfiltrate Large Amount of Data To Train Its Products: Report.

Alibaba Releases Qwen2.5 Max AI Model That Surpassed DeepSeek

BREAKING: Alibaba releases artificial intelligence platform that it says surpasses Deepseek — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 29, 2025

Qwen2.5 Max AI Model Launched By Alibaba's AI Company

The burst of DeepSeek V3 has attracted attention from the whole AI community to large-scale MoE models. Concurrently, we have been building Qwen2.5-Max, a large MoE LLM pretrained on massive data and post-trained with curated SFT and RLHF recipes. It achieves competitive… pic.twitter.com/oHVl16vfje — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) January 28, 2025

