Microsoft is reportedly investigating if the Chinese AI company DeepSeek's group obtained the data from OpenAI in an authorised manner. Since the DeepSeek R1 model, the China-based AI company has been the talk of the town with potential and low-cost build-up. According to reports, Microsoft checked if DeepSeek used OpenAI's API to exfiltrate large amounts of data without proper authorisation. DeepSeek disrupted the US stock market with its entry and caused massive stock selloffs of tech giants. Recently, OpenAI said there was evidence that the rival company used AI models to train its product. OpenAI Says China Rival DeepSeek Using Its AI Model To Train Their Chatbot: Report.

Microsoft Reportedly Investigating DeepSeek Group for Unauthorised OpenAI Data Access

BREAKING: Bloomberg reports that Microsoft is investigating if a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek obtained data output from OpenAi in 'an unauthorized manner' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 29, 2025

