New Delhi, December 28 : Chinese smartphone brand realme is getting all braced up to launch the realme 10 mid-range phone in India. The company has posted teasers indicating imminent launch of the realme 10 that will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC processor. Checkout the teasers by realme. Redmi K60 Pro and K60 Launched in China; Check Out Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

realme Teases The Octa-core MediaTek Helio Processor of The Upcoming realme 10:

This is a core. This is a hard core. This is 8⃣️core. Drop WOW if you get it 😎 #realme10 #SweepThroughtheCompetition pic.twitter.com/baGZH5cecO — realme (@realmeglobal) December 26, 2022

realme Teases the Imminent India Launch of The realme 10 :

The countdown to something epic has begun. Are you ready to level up your experience? #StayTuned for all the details. Know more: https://t.co/TmbO9JMngy pic.twitter.com/acZZOmvgbK — realme (@realmeIndia) December 27, 2022

