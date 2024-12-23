Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Richard James Schueler, also known as Richard Heart. He is the founder of the cryptocurrency Hex and PulseChain. As per Interpol's data, he is wanted by Finland. Richard Heart is reportedly accused of committing tax fraud and assault. He has allegedly failed to file business tax returns for the tax multiple years. Additionally, Schueler is said to be accused of physically assaulting a 16-year-old victim. Schueler is also listed among Europe’s most wanted fugitives, as per data available at Europol. Richard shared a post on December 22, 2024, and said, "It feels great to be wanted. Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come." He also mentioned, "The Honorable Justice in SEC v me should have her ruling out soon. Donald Trump will be in office soon. PulseX, PulseChain, HEX, INC are all functioning wonderfully." Bitcoin Price Today, December 23: BTC Falls Below USD 95,000; Check Details.

Interpol Issues Red Notice for Richard Heart, Founder of Cryptocurrency Hex

‼️Interpol Issues Red Notice for Richard Heart, founder of cryptocurrency Hex. pic.twitter.com/he2zdf8zBv — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) December 22, 2024

Richard Schuele Listed on the EU’s Most Wanted Page

BREAKING: Richard Schueler, widely known as Richard Heart, the founder of $HEX and PulseChain, has now been listed on the EU's most wanted page. pic.twitter.com/Cdf9k4I9so — WF (@WhaleFUD) December 21, 2024

Richard Heart Says ‘It Feels Great To Be Wanted’

My whole life I've been preparing for the future. Anticipating it. Creating it. I've never been safer and I'm excited for the future. The Honorable Justice in SEC v me should have her ruling out soon. Donald Trump will be in office soon. PulseX, PulseChain, HEX, INC are all… — Richard Heart (@RichardHeartWin) December 21, 2024

