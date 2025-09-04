Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed today on Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 03:00 PM IST. The event is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400 chipset, 50MP primary camera, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Alongside the smartphone, Samsung is set to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablets. These tablets are likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, and may offer 11-inch and 14.6-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, respectively. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will reveal the price, specifications and features of Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked event live streaming will begin shortly. ChatGPT Projects: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Expands Access to Free Users on Web and Android, Coming Soon for iOS Users; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live Streaming Link

