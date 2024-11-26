A video is shared online on social media platforms by several users claiming it is of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. The video includes a device that appears to have a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, including a five-camera setup on the rear and a colour scheme. The company has yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming smartphone in the global and Indian markets. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra, is expected to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite in the first week of January 2025. Samsung Leads Global Foldable Smartphone Industry With 56% Market Share Despite Global Q3 Shipments Decline: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Video 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Video 2

