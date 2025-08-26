Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has been unveiled ahead of its official launch on September 5, 2025. The company said that its new Galaxy tablet would be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM, and 128GB and 256GB storage options (expandable to 1TB using microSD card. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have an 8MP primary rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, Android 15 OS, an 8,000mAh battery with Super-Fast Charging, a 10.9-inch TFT 90Hz display and 5G support. Additionally, it may come with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and S-Pen. It will have a 6.6mm slim design and a 524 gram weight. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite price is expected to be around EUR 399 (around INR 40,000). It will be offered in Grey and Silver colours. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launch Today in India With 3x Sony Periscope Camera; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specs and Features Revealed

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Official Post (Photo Credits: Samsung)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)