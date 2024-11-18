Elon Musk's SpaceX will collaborate with India's space agency ISRO and launch GSAT-20 satellites (renamed GSAT-N2) after striking a major deal with the company. The reports said that GSAT-20 satellites, with a weight of 4,700 kilograms, would be too heavy for India's own rockets to carry in space. For this reason, ISRO chose SpaceX to launch these communication satellites into orbit. According to reports, the launch will likely take place early next week using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. This would enable ISRO satellites to provide in-flight Wi-Fi and remote area internet. Starship Flight 6 Launch on November 19: Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Break New 48-Hour Launch Record by Launching 4 Rockets Including Starship From Texas, Florida and California.

SpaceX to Launch ISRO's GSAT-20 Communication Satellites in Space

SpaceX Will Launch ISRO Satellite Enabling In-Flight Wi-Fi & Internet Connectivity for Remote Areas across India. Source: https://t.co/8x0AvBDLJx pic.twitter.com/DHT3QWDLvB — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 17, 2024

Elon Musk's #SpaceX will launch India's heavy communication satellite GSAT-20 from Cape Canaveral in #US on Tuesday. #ISRO Chairman S Somanath says, SpaceX's Falcon-9 will launch ISRO's GSAT-20, also called GSAT N-2, on November 19. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 17, 2024

