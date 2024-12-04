The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 /Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh today, December 4, at 4:04 PM to study the sun. According to ISRO, the PSLV-C59 vehicle will carry Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Notably, the PROBA-3 mission is an "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission" by the European Space Agency (ESA). "This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO’s engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration," the Indian space agency said ahead of the Proba-3 mission launch. People across the country can watch the live streaming of Proba-3 mission on ISRO's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Watch live telecast as ISRO aims to demonstrate precise formation flying through Proba-3 mission. PROBA-3 Mission Satellites: ISRO To Launch Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C59 From Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Today.

Watch Live Telecast of ISRO's PROBA-3 Mission

