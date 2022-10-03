New Delhi, October 3: Over a decade after it was launched, India’s first mission to Mars, named Mangalyaan, is no more in contact with Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO. According to multiple reports, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has run out of propellant. The MOM was launched onboard PSLV-C25 on November five, 2013. The spacecraft entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt. As Mangalyaan quietly bid goodbye, netizens recalled the successful mission and how it was an exceptional feat. ISRO Launches SSLV-D1 Carrying EOS, Student-Made Satellite ‘AzaadiSAT’ From Sriharikota (Watch Video).

Mangalyaan Served For More Years Than Expected:

#Mangalyaan quietly bids goodbye. India's best innovation and world's cheapest yet best performing Mars Orbiter has run out of fuel. It is the result of our phenomenal scientific minds that it served for 8 years, way beyond its design life of 6 months. pic.twitter.com/1mhVQC1eW0 — Varun Puri 🇮🇳 (@varunpuri1984) October 3, 2022

Not Just A Mission, But Emotion:

Mangalyaan, the fire that you sparkled in me.. look which state has it reached now. For many people, MOM is just a mission but for me, its more than an emotion. I remember myself going nuts saying "manguliyaan manguliyaan" in my entire house for a solid week or two- — Prateek 🌌 (@_CosmicWave_) October 2, 2022

Goodbye Mangalyaan:

#Mangalyaan seems to have gone silent after 8 years. As we bid goodbye to this indian explorer, let us applaud the efforts of our scientists @isro who took India to a whole new level of efficiency in space exploration. pic.twitter.com/OYS3sMfi0c — Prabhakar Kore (@prabhakarbkore) October 3, 2022

Exceptionally Successful Mission:

#Mangalyaan mission is over ,MOM battery drained out ,one reason been long eclipse . It was a exceptionlly successful mission of ISRO , it exceeded all parameters and timeline. OM shanti to the valiant Mars orbitter. RIP. — Rajiv K (@Rajiv_films) October 3, 2022

