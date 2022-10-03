New Delhi, October 3: Over a decade after it was launched, India’s first mission to Mars, named Mangalyaan, is no more in contact with Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO. According to multiple reports, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has run out of propellant. The MOM was launched onboard PSLV-C25 on November five, 2013. The spacecraft entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt. As Mangalyaan quietly bid goodbye, netizens recalled the successful mission and how it was an exceptional feat. ISRO Launches SSLV-D1 Carrying EOS, Student-Made Satellite ‘AzaadiSAT’ From Sriharikota (Watch Video).

Mangalyaan Served For More Years Than Expected:

Not Just A Mission, But Emotion:

Goodbye Mangalyaan:

Exceptionally Successful Mission:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)