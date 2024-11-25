Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has completed its first Starlink DTC (Direct-to-Cell) commercial orbital satellite constellation after launching 12 DTC satellites into orbit. The new Direct-to-Cell technology will allow users to text, call, and browse, regardless of their location, like coastal waters, lakes, land, and other places. It will also help connect IoT devices with common LTE standards that work on supported phones without needing hardware, firmware, or special app changes. The SpaceX Starlink DTC device will launch in 2025. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Testing Starship Heat Shield for Mars, Simulating Red Planet’ Atmospheric Entry.

SpaceX Completes First Starlink DTC Commercial Orbit Satellite Constellation

