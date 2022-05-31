Tau herculids meteor shower is the brightest meteor storm of the year, that will be visible on the night of May 30-31 as Earth passes through the debris of an icy comet. Those living in India will not be able to witness the meteor shower directly but they can still watch the LIVE streaming of the celestial event. The best time to watch is at 1 a.m. on the East Coast, and around 10 p.m. on the West Coast. Check the following video to watch the online broadcast of the spectacular astronomical event. Astronomical Events in 2022: From Total Lunar Eclipse in May to Partial Solar Eclipse in October, Check Full List of Celestial Event Calendar.

Watch The Live Broadcast Of Tau Herculids Meteor Shower:

