Elon Musk's SpaceX confirmed the launch of UAE's Thuraya 4 satellite from Cape Canaveral on January 3, 2024. This was the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2025 from Florida's Space Coastal on a Friday night. Thuraya 4 satellite was launched into geosynchronous orbit for a telecom company from the United Arab Emirates. The Thuraya 4 satellite of Space42 was built by Airbus and was launched to extend next-gen services across regions like Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. Chandrayaan-4 Mission: Docking Essential for Chandrayaan, Final Docking Likely by January 7, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath Following Launch of SpaDeX Mission.

SpaceX Launched UAE-based Space42's Thuraya 4 Satellite

Deployment of Thuraya 4 confirmed pic.twitter.com/u8Svi3B9yt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 4, 2025

