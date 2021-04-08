New Physics? Is our understanding of the ultimate unknown "energy" behind nature and the evolution of the cosmos finally taking shape? Well, it sure does look like after evidence taken from Muon g-2 experiment from the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory near Chicago appears to introduce a minuscule subatomic particle known as the muon wobbling far more than theory predicts it should. Physicists believe that the muon may explain the "types of matter and energy completely unknown to physics".

Fermilab announces the first results from Fermilab’s Muon g-2 experiment:

We’re thrilled to announce that the first results from Fermilab’s Muon g-2 experiment strengthen evidence of new physics! #gminus2https://t.co/tUx4ojzIps pic.twitter.com/t1ufui2Mwu — Fermilab (@Fermilab) April 7, 2021

About fundamental particles called muons:

The Muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab sees fundamental particles called muons behaving in a way not predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics. These results confirm an earlier experiment performed at @BrookhavenLab. #gminus2https://t.co/92KZ5nWzCT pic.twitter.com/eX0ifQcR03 — Fermilab (@Fermilab) April 7, 2021

The combined results from Fermilab and Brookhaven:

The combined results from Fermilab and Brookhaven show a difference with theory at a significance of 4.2 sigma. The chance that the results are a statistical fluctuation is about 1 in 40,000. #gminus2https://t.co/tUx4oji70S — Fermilab (@Fermilab) April 7, 2021

Here's #gminus2 GIF along with further explanation by Fermilab:

The strong evidence that muons deviate from the Standard Model calculation might hint at exciting new physics. Muons act as a window into the subatomic world and could be interacting with yet undiscovered particles or forces. #gminus2 pic.twitter.com/3luQg3wfnv — Fermilab (@Fermilab) April 7, 2021

Scientific Seminar- First results from the Muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab:

Muon G-2 Experiment Finds Strong Evidence for New Physics:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)