Venus and Saturn will appear remarkably close tonight during a spectacular celestial event known as a conjunction. To witness this, look to the southwest immediately after sunset. Venus, shining brightly as the “evening star,” will be easily visible, while Saturn will emerge nearby as dusk transitions to darkness. The two planets will pass within two degrees of each other tonight, visible to the naked eye for approximately three-and-a-half hours before setting below the horizon. On January 20 at 12:16 am IST (05:16 GMT), the planets will reach a true conjunction, aligning at the same celestial longitude, or right ascension. This rare alignment offers skywatchers a chance to observe the brilliance of Venus and Saturn in close proximity, marking a stunning start to the year’s astronomical events. Venus Moon Dazzle Night Sky: Venus Shines Next to Crescent Moon in Rare Celestial Event, Captivating Skywatchers Worldwide (See Pics).

Venus-Saturn Conjunction

This weekend's meet-cute: Saturn and Venus 💞 Over the last couple of weeks, the two planets have been coming closer and closer in the night sky—and on the 17th and 18th, they'll be just a couple finger widths apart. Get the details—no telescope needed: https://t.co/iNugmM4HDR pic.twitter.com/FHQY6FGha5 — NASA (@NASA) January 17, 2025

