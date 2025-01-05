A stunning celestial event took place on Friday as Venus appeared prominently beside a crescent Moon, captivating skywatchers across regions like India, UK, US, Turkey, and China. The bright planet, often referred to as the Morning or Evening Star, was visible to the naked eye, especially in areas with clear skies and minimal light pollution. As Earth’s nearest planetary neighbour, Venus shines brightly due to its position between the Earth and the Sun. While it regularly appears near the Sun, its alignment with the Moon is a rare spectacle, making this sighting a truly remarkable occurrence for astronomers and stargazers alike. Venus and Moon Conjunction Photos Are Going Viral, Check The Beautiful Pictures!

Venus Shines Next to Crescent Moon

More of Moon and Venus pic.twitter.com/rLgHYbpg3e — AstroFaisal (@iAstroFaisal) January 3, 2025

Moon and Venus tonight pic.twitter.com/eugF11hdmN — Matilda (@mansebanjaran) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)