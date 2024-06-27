Valve Corporation-owned digital video game distribution service provider Stream has launched a new feature called "Steam Game Recording" as a beta version. Steam Game Recording is a built-in system option that allows users to create and share gameplay videos online. This new capability will work on any games available on your Steam account. The platform announced that Steam Game Recording would allow users to record their gameplay, replay, clip, and share it online. This new built-in option comes with a 'Background Recording' mode, allowing players to continuously save their footage while playing the game to their preferred drive. Another mode called 'On Demand Recording' will offer manual start and stop options. The new Stream Game Recording feature will help users easily share their recorded footage from Steam Deck on a PC or mobile device. Elon Musk’s X Hiring Mobile Engineers With Five Years of Experience; Check Eligibility Criteria, Location and More.

Steam Game Recording Feature Launched as Beta (Watch Video)

Today we’ve launched Steam Game Recording into Beta. This is a new built-in system for creating and sharing your gameplay footage, that works on any game on Steam. Learn more here: https://t.co/H5z6Reykmx pic.twitter.com/koDAjyUeAe — Steam (@Steam) June 26, 2024

