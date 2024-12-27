Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI employee and whistleblower, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on December 14, 2024. According to reports, the cause of death was suicide. The police officials reportedly informed that there was no evidence of foul play. On December 26, 2024, Sam Altman-run OpenAI released an official statement and expressed their condolences on Suchir Balaji's death. The statement read, “We were devastated to learn of this tragic news and have been in touch with Suchir’s family to offer our full support during this difficult time. Suchir was a valued member of our team, and his passing has deeply affected those who worked closely with him. We respect his and others’ right to share views freely. Our hearts go out to Suchir’s loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who are mourning his loss.” Suchir Balaji, OpenAI Whistleblower Found Dead in His Apartment in San Francisco: Reports.

OpenAI Statement on Suchir Balaji's Death

Here is a statement we provided in response to questions about our former teammate: pic.twitter.com/Jq0AhlsmD4 — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) December 26, 2024

