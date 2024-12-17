Elon Musk's Starlink and telecommunication company T-Mobile have taken their partnership to the next level by offering D2C (Direct to Cell) technology to eliminate dead zones for cell phones. T-Mobile announced, "we're taking your texts to space with the world's largest satellite-to-cell constellation in partnership with @Starlink." The telecom company started accepting registration for the T-Mobile Starlink beta launch. T-Mobile and Starlink will use over 300 direct-to-cell satellites in orbit to eliminate dead zones where the network is poor. The T-Mobile Starlink beta launch will take place early in 2025. Elon Musk Net Worth Increased to All-Time High at USD 454 Billion Amid Tesla Share Price Rise Reaching USD 463.

Elon Musk's Starlink and T-Mobile Working on Eliminating Dead Zone With D2C (Direct-to-Cell) Technology

Starlink Direct to Cell will help eliminate dead zones for cell phones and provide peace of mind when you need connectivity 🛰️📱 https://t.co/5O4qErd2f5 — Starlink (@Starlink) December 17, 2024

T-Mobile Opened Registrations for Starlink Direct-To-Cell Satellite Service Beta Launch

NEWS: T-Mobile Has Opened Registration for @Starlink Direct-to-Cell Satellite Service Beta Launch. "With more than 300 direct-to-cell satellites in orbit, T-Mobile and Starlink continue the march towards eliminating mobile dead zones, readying to beta test the service early next… pic.twitter.com/Ml3QdFPd6T — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 16, 2024

