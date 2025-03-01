TECNO (Tecno ) is set to unveil a new smartphone, the Spark Slim, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 event. The company teased it and said, “world's slimmest 5.75mm smartphone.” The availability has not been disclosed yet, and more information is expected to be revealed during the MWC 2025, running from March 3 to March 6. The TECNO SPARK Slim will feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, which might deliver a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP sensor. It may have a 13MP front-facing camera. It will be equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, which may support 45W fast charging. Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Launch on March 4 in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From Phone 3a Series.

TECNO SPARK Slim To Be Showcased at MWC 2025

🔥 Breaking Boundaries at #MWC2025! TECNO SPARK Slim debuts as the world's slimmest 5.75mm smartphone with an immersive 5200mAh+ battery. 💫🌟 6.78" 3D Curved AMOLED, dual 50MP cameras + futuristic design meet unstoppable power. See innovation unfold at Booth 6B11!… pic.twitter.com/Ypuo2QbUCe — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) February 28, 2025

