Google reportedly announced at MWC 2025 that live video and screen sharing capabilities powered by Project Astra in Gemini Live will be rolling out in March. The features will roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android later this month. As per a report of 9TO5Google, users will notice a new "Share screen with Live" button located above the Ask Gemini text field on Android. Tapping the button will allow users to share their screen to Gemini Live with a new phone call-style notification. Google Pixel 9a Launch Likely on March 19, Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Gemini Live Vision Features Will Roll Out to Gemini Advanced Subscribers on Android

