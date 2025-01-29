Telegram introduced its latest update, offering new features to the users, allowing them to transfer gifts to the blockchain and send gifts to channels and others. The Pavel Durov-owned instant messaging platform added six new features, including wearing collectable gifts as emoji status. It will display the animated gift as an emoji to the user's profile. The platform said, "Like collectible usernames and numbers, gifts can now be transferred or auctioned via the TON blockchain." The users can send these gifts to other channels, post them as status and more. OpenAI DeepSeek Rivalry: ChatGPT-Maker Probing if Chinese Company Used Its Chatbot Data To Train AI Models Amid US-China Trade War.

Telegram New Update Rolled Out With Sharing, Transferring Collectible Gifts

Telegram's latest update lets you use your collectible gifts as a unique emoji status, transfer your gifts to the blockchain, send gifts to channels and more. For all the details, check out our blog:https://t.co/x7MyL3Siqj — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 29, 2025

