Thailand has reportedly announced that authorities will block unlicensed crypto exchanges to solve online crimes in the country. The authorities are set to block the Thailand crypto exchanges to improve law enforcement efficiency. According to a Crypto News Update on X, Thailand's decision will help it to solve the cybercrime issues. Previously, Thailand blocked Binance and Bybit crypto exchanges and required users to withdraw assets from these platforms, according to a report by Cointelegraph. Thailand's decision to block cryptocurrency platforms was inspired by India and the Philippines, as these countries also blocked offshore exchanges that did not meet local regulatory mandates. Make in India Initiative: HP Partners With INDO-MIM To Mass Produce Metal 3D-Printed High-Precision Metal Parts in Country for Multiple Sectors.

Thailand Authorities To Block Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Platforms:

JUST IN : Thailand authorities have decided to block unauthorized cryptocurrency platforms to improve law enforcement efficiency in solving cybercrime issues. Thailand has previously blocked exchanges such as Binance and Bybit, requiring users to withdraw assets from the… — Crypto News Updates (@CryptoNewsUpd8s) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)