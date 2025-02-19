OpenAI's former CTO (Chief Technical Officer), Mira Murati, launched her new "Thinking Machine Lab" company with a team of scientists, engineers and builders. Mira Murati said that her new AI company was building three things - helping people adapt AI systems for specific needs, developing a strong foundation to build more capable AI systems and fostering an open science culture to help the entire field understand and improve these systems. She suddenly departed from OpenAI last year and reportedly hired many people from Sam Altman-run company. DeepSeek NSA: China’s AI Company Introduces Ultra-Fast Sparse Attention Mechanism To Speed Up the Inferences and Reduce Pre-Training Costs.

Mira Murati Started Her Own AI Company Called 'Thinking Machines Lab'

I started Thinking Machines Lab alongside a remarkable team of scientists, engineers, and builders. We're building three things: - Helping people adapt AI systems to work for their specific needs - Developing strong foundations to build more capable AI systems - Fostering a… — Mira Murati (@miramurati) February 18, 2025

