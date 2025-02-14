TikTok has been once again made available on the US app stores of Apple and Google. This comes after President Donald Trump postponed the enforcement of a ban on the Chinese-owned social media platform until April 5. This means users across America can download the ByteDance-owned video-sharing app from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. TikTok has gone dark for a brief period last month in the United States as the ban deadline approached. TikTok Update: ByteDance-Owned Platform Now Allows Its Android App To Download Outside of Google Play Store in US.

TikTok Returns to US, Restored on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store

BREAKING: It's back! TikTok has been restored to the Google Play and Apple US app stores — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2025

