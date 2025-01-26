TikTok, operating under ByteDance, was about to be banned in the US; however, Donald Trump delayed the nationwide ban on the short-form video platform and allowed a 75-day period to operate. Meanwhile, the number of talks about buying TikTok has increased. After Elon Musk and MrBeast, reports have suggested that Microsoft and Oracle discussed taking over the app's worldwide operations and continuing its services in the United States. As per reports, ByteDance valued TikTok over USD 200 billion amid the White House talks of a potential deal for negotiation. US President Donald Trump said he talked with 'many people' about the TikTok Buyout and that many were interested in the platform. OpenAI Rolls Out Free 'o3-Mini' Model for ChatGPT Plus Users With Limits of 100 Queries per Day, CEO Sam Altman Commits To Bring ‘Operator’ Soon.

Microsoft, Oracle Rumoured To Buy TikTok Valued at USD 200 Billion

