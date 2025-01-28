TikTok, the ByteDance-owned platform, is reportedly at the centre of acquisition talks involving Microsoft and a group of US investors. As per reports, ByteDance would likely retain a minority stake in the company. Oracle may possibly oversee key operations like the algorithm and data collection. Reports suggest that Oracle is planning to take a leading role in managing TikTok’s data to ensure compliance with US regulations. TikTok Buyout: US-Based Perplexity AI Company Submits Revised Proposal To Merge With China’s Short-Form Video Platform.

Microsoft in Talks To Acquire TikTok

BREAKING: Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 28, 2025

