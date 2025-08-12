Vivo V60 will launch today in India, and it is expected to start at a price of around INR 37,000. The smartphone will arrive in three colour options, which are Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlight Blue. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and could feature a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging. The V60 will come with a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto lens at the rear and a 50MP front camera. The Vivo V60 launch event will be live-streamed on its official YouTube channel at 12 PM IST. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launch Expected Soon in India After Europe Debut, Likely With 25W Fast-Charging, Exynos 1330 Chipset; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Launch Live Streaming Link

