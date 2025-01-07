A man in LA nearly missed his flight back home when the self-driving Waymo Robotaxi he used to get to the airport kept driving around in circles in a parking lot. Mike Johns got into the driverless taxi to head to a nearby airport, but he was trapped inside the vehicle as it wouldn’t stop spinning around the parking lot in a continuous loop. He was unable to stop the car, and neither was the customer representative, who was on the phone with him for help. Fortunately, a few minutes later, the Waymo representative was able to get control of the car and stop it. This allowed the LA passenger to catch his flight on time. Watch the viral video below. Waymo Robotaxi Gets Stuck in Roundabout: Viral Video Shows Self-Driving Car Going Round and Round in Loop, Company Responds.

Waymo Robotaxi Won’t Stop Driving in Circles

