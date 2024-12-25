In a move that underscores growing tensions between Russia and global tech platforms, the Russian government has hinted at a potential ban on WhatsApp in 2025. This comes as part of broader efforts to enforce compliance with local legislation that requires data storage within the country and access for law enforcement agencies upon request. Senator Artem Sheykin has highlighted that the likelihood of WhatsApp being blocked could increase if the platform's management fails to adhere to these regulations. While this raises significant concerns, conflicting reports have emerged. Sergey Boyarsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Informational Policy, has suggested there is no concrete information confirming plans to block the messaging app. The country has effectively started blocking YouTube and is considering additional measures, such as prohibiting international calls as a means to curb fraud. 'Sex at Work' Plan for Russians: Vladimir Putin Wants Citizens To Engage in Intimate Relations During Breaks in Offices, Know Why.

Reports Say Russian Government Will Ban Messaging App in 2025

In recent days, Russia has begun to effectively block #YouTube, is preparing measures to ban #WhatsApp, and now Roskomnadzor, main censorship body, says it may introduce a legal ban on calls from foreign countries as "a measure to combat fraud in Russia". pic.twitter.com/SpqXbqR935 — Rim Gilfanov (@guilfanr) December 24, 2024

🚨Breaking news 🗞️ Russia has indeed signaled intentions to potentially block WhatsApp in 2025 if the messenger's management does not comply with Russian legislation. This legislative compliance primarily involves storing user data within Russia and providing it to Russian law… — Peter Bocs (@peter_bocs) December 25, 2024

