Community Notes, the fact-checking feature of X, has now become faster in its new update. According to the post done by "Community Notes (@CommunityNotes), "Since information travels quickly on X, this means notes will be seen by many more people at the time they read a post.". X's Community Notes feature has been helping the people on X to add context to potentially misleading posts collaboratively. The post further said that the scorer will receive ratings via streaming rather than waiting for a batch update of new ratings. European Union Investigating Elon Musk’s Online Platform X Over Possible Breaches of Social Media Law.

X's Community Notes Become Faster:

Important upgrade to Community Notes https://t.co/L2pf9ZH2VW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2023

