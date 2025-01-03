Elon Musk-run social media platform X (formerly Twitter) brings a new update. Elon Musk-run has introduced the “Grok” button, which is now live on X user profiles. By tapping the xAI button, users can explore more details about a profile. The feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a deeper insight with an explanation of the user's post. Users can find the xAI button displayed on the post to simplify the way they can engage with content. X Communities Feature Update: Major Upgrade Coming Soon To Boost Discoverability, Interaction and User Engagement; Check Details.

New Grok Button Is Live on X Profiles

BREAKING: The new "Grok" button is live on 𝕏 Profiles. Tap the xAI button to know more about a user. pic.twitter.com/OlGIJZR2oC — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 2, 2025

