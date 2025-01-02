X Communities is expected to receive a major upgrade soon. X Daily News (@xDaily) shared a post on January 1, 2025, which offered a preview of what's next for X's Communities feature. According to the post, several new updates are set to enhance the X Community experience for its users. The changes seems to make community posts more discoverable, increase user interaction, and more. The update will likely come with updates, such as making community posts visible in global search and to followers and members by default. All users are said to be able to reply to community posts, with replies from members will be prioritised. Communities will also be easier to find through web search engines. The UI will be updated to be more compact. Verified organisations will soon be able to create official communities, and users can join more communities than before. Elon Musk-Run X and Google’s YouTube Might Face Ban in Malaysia; Check Details and Know Why.

X Communities Feature Coming Soon

