Elon Musk-run X announced the launch of its new 'Video Tab' on mobile soon. By introducing the new tab for the video, the company will likely realise its vision of making the app a "video-first platform". Recently, X introduced new features like allowing X premium subscribers to access Grok AI for computers and a new headline preview. Elon Musk is said to make the X an "everything app, " allowing users to get the latest news, updates, and other details, including video streaming. According to the reports, the X new 'Video Tab' will allow users to find the latest video content on the app easily. iOS 17.4 Beta 1: Apple Introduces Alternative App Marketplaces in EU, Drops 30% Commission to 17% and More; Check List of New Changes.

Elon Musk-Run X Announces to Launch 'Video Tab':

NEWS: X will launch a dedicated Video Tab on mobile soon! https://t.co/afaqIft6w4 pic.twitter.com/mm8xulvlHb — X News Daily (@xDaily) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)