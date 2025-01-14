Elon Musk's social media platform, X (previously Twitter) is reportedly developing a feature to provide its users with a personalised local recommendation feature. The upcoming feature is said to include recommendations for restaurants, tourist attractions, and more. The feature is expected to enhance the user experience by offering suggestions based on personal preferences and locations. On January 14, 2025, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post and highlighted that X is working on location personalisation feature. Elon Musk To Acquire TikTok? Report Says Chinese Officials Considering Selling TikTok's US Operations to Tech Billionaire, Company's Spokesperson Terms Claim 'Pure Fiction.

Elon Musk's X Working on Location Personalisation Feature

BREAKING: 𝕏 is working on location personalization so it can recommend local restaurants, tourist spots, and more. pic.twitter.com/sOUhKA0Pip — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)