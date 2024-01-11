Elon Musk's new X feature, 'Transparency Labels, ' was announced by user DogeDesign (@cb_doge) on the platform. X Transparency is among the most awaited X features, said the user. Further, the DogeDesigner said that over 16 million users were notified by X about the 'labels' applied to their accounts. The post mentioned that the platform's goal "is to verify every time a product label is applied to an account with full transparency". With the help of this feature, the X users can submit feedback on the label applied. Elon Musk reacted to the announcement, "There will be many mistakes, but we will aim to correct them fast". Elon Musk’s X Denies Allegations That Account of 'US Securities and Exchange Commission' Was Hacked Due to Its Systems.

Elon Musk Reacts to New 'X Transparency Labels' Feature Announcement:

There will be many mistakes, but we will aim to correct them fast https://t.co/41y7nd5yPN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2024

