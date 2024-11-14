Xiaomi has released the launch timeline of its upcoming HyperOS 2 operating system. The company revealed the names of the devices to get this latest version of its Android-based OS. It included all the latest Xiaomi 14T series, Redmi Note 13 series, POCO F6, POCO X6 series smartphones, and the Xiaomi MIX Flip. The Xiaomi HyperOS 2 will also be rolled out to Xiaomi Pads, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro. The rollout will begin in December 2024. The Xiaomi 13 series, 12 series POCO M, F and C series will also get the latest HyperOS 2 update. Apple Final Cut Pro 11 Launched With AI-Powered Features, Spatial Video Editing and More; Check Details.

Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Launch Timeline, Check Compatible Devices

🗓️Release Schedule of #XiaomiHyperOS2. The latest update will be distributed over time. Check out when your Xiaomi phones will receive the power of #XiaomiHyperOS2. Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/vUp6q5jfsL pic.twitter.com/qZeTD3P6U4 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) November 14, 2024

