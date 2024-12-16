Elon Musk's XMail is again rumoured to launch soon to rival Google's Gmail services. The XMail is anticipated to launch at the start of this year; however, Musk only said "Coming" back in February. Recently, Elon Musk replied to the X post of DogeDesigner (cb_Doge), confirming that XMail might just be announced soon. On December 15, 2024, DogeDesigner posted, "X Mail would be cool, username@x.com", to which Musk replied, "Yeah. On the list of things to do." This could mean that X might already be working on its Gmail alternative or will start sooner. Xmail: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Gmail’s Alternative Service Coming Soon.

Elon Musk Announced Launching X Mail Soon, Said "On The List"

Yeah. On the list of things to do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2024

