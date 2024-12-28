Kabul, December 28: Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points, killing 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians, local media reported on Saturday. The fierce clashes are ongoing in eastern Afghanistan's Khost and Paktia provinces bordering Pakistan, TOLOnews reported, quoting a source from the Ministry of National Defense, as per Xinhua news agency.

Afghan border forces have set on fire several Pakistani military posts in the Ali Shir district of Khost province and captured two Pakistani posts in the Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, it said. Three Afghan civilians lost their lives due to mortar shells fired by Pakistani soldiers in the Dand-e-Patan district, the source added. Pakistan Attack on Afghanistan: Taliban Say Airstrikes Killed 46 People in Paktika, Mostly Women and Children.

The clashes took place following airstrikes carried out by Pakistani troops in Paktika province on Tuesday night that killed 51 people, including women and children. In addition to this, following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks as the new regime has emboldened and strengthened the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP aims to establish an Islamic emirate in Pakistan, just like its brother outfit did in Kabul. Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan: At Least 15 Dead as Pakistan Launches Series of Airstrikes in Paktika Province (Watch Video).

A report by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies revealed a 56 per cent rise in fatalities from terror attacks in Pakistan in 2023 compared to 2022, with over 1,500 killed, including 500 security personnel. The relationship between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan's government has been further strained after Islamabad accused the Kabul regime of cross-border terrorism.

