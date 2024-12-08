In a symbolic act marking the end of a 53-year dynastic rule, rebels tore down a statue of Bashar al-Assad amidst celebratory crowds in Damascus on December 8. This comes hours after Assad fled Syria following the overthrow of his regime. The 53-year grip on power began with Hafez al-Assad's rise in 1970, sustained by authoritarian rule, and has now crumbled under pressure from rebel forces. Jubilant crowds gathered as the statue, a symbol of his rule, was brought down. Assad Regime Falls: Rebels Storm Iran’s Embassy in Damascus, Tear Down Qassem Soleimani and Hassan Nasrallah Posters (Watch Video).

Syrian Rebels Tear Down Bashar al-Assad’s Statue in Damascus

WATCH: Assad statue brought down as regime's 53-year grip on power comes to an end pic.twitter.com/uKUQAkJOp8 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 8, 2024

Bashar al-Assad’s Statue Toppled in Damascus

WATCH: Assad Statue Toppled, Marking the End of a 53-Year Regime A powerful symbol of a collapsing era unfolded today as the statue of Bashar al-Assad was torn down amidst jubilant crowds. For over half a century, the Assad regime held Syria, but this moment—captured on… pic.twitter.com/FG0ZySr6Td — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) December 8, 2024

