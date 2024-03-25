Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced that he is cancelling the planned visit of a delegation to Washington after the United States refused to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. This move came after the resolution was carried out with 14 votes to zero. Benjamin Netanyahu Warns if US Does Not Veto UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Israel Delegation Will Not Visit.

Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels Israel Delegation Trip:

JUST IN: Israeli delegation cancels trip to Washington after U.S. declined to veto UN ceasefire demand — BNO News (@BNONews) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)