A video has surfaced on social media from US' Colorado showing a SUV flipping over after the driver lost control of the vehicle while performing a donut stunt at Springs strip mall. Several passengers were crushed after they dangled out of the windows of the vehicle during a "street takeover". The horrific accident occurred on Saturday night, December 16 when the driver in an attempt to perform a dangerous stunt moved backward before it overturned and rolled onto the passengers. The bystanders rushed to their aid following the accident. The driver identified as Marisol Wentling has been charged with reckless driving. According to reports, she was later released on bond. The passengers in the car however sustained life-threatening injuries, and their conditions are unknown. US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video).

The Moment of The Crash Caught on Camera:

Several people suffered life-threatening injuries when an SUV overturned as they hung out of the windows during donuts in a Colorado Springs strip mall. Driver Marisol Wentling is charged with reckless driving and in custody. pic.twitter.com/AFi1WXuqpp — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 19, 2023

