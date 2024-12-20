In a surprising turn of events, Colombian Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught secretly vaping inside parliament during a debate on healthcare reform, sparking outrage. In a now-viral 7-second clip, Juvinao is seen hurriedly hiding her vape as the camera turns toward her, only to be caught exhaling smoke moments later. The incident, widely criticised, prompted Juvinao to issue an apology on December 18 via X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I apologise to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad example that is currently dominating public discourse and it will not be repeated. Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always." Volcano Erupts in Colombia: Antioquia’s San Jose Mulatos Volcano Erupts Sending Mud and Ash Soaring Into Sky.

Cathy Juvinao Caught on Camera Secretly Vaping Inside Parliament

🇨🇴 In Colombia, Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao was caught secretly vaping during a parliamentary session discussing healthcare reform. pic.twitter.com/dqoba0iRyB — David Lester Straight (@DavidLesterr_) December 20, 2024

Cathy Juvinao Apologises for Vaping in Parliament

Me disculpo con la ciudadanía por lo que pasó ayer en plenaria, no me sumaré al mal ejemplo que por estos días embriaga el discurso público y no se repetirá. Tengan la certeza de que hoy seguiré dando la batalla desde la Cámara con los argumentos y la rigurosidad de siempre. — Cathy Juvinao 🏛🇨🇴 (@CathyJuvinao) December 18, 2024

