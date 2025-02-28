Four individuals were injured in a drive-by shooting on Columbus’ east side Thursday evening, February 27, according to local police. The incident occurred around 7 PM on the 400 block of Kimball Place, when gunfire rang out near a residential home. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the remaining three are reported to be in stable condition. The shooting occurred on the city's East Side, prompting an ongoing investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as they work to determine what led to the gunfire. US: Border Patrol Agent Killed by Alleged Illegal Immigrant Near Vermont-Canada Border During Traffic Stop, 1 Arrested.

Columbus Drive-By Shooting

🚨🇺🇸 FOUR SHOT IN COLUMBUS OHIO—ONE CRITICALLY INJURED Four people were shot near a home on Kimball Place on Columbus' east side around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. One victim is in critical condition, while two others are stable. The condition of the fourth person… pic.twitter.com/RjRzxSPhH6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)