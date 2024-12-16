Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, causing severe damage in Pemba. The cyclone earlier wreaked havoc in the French-administered Mayotte, where entire neighborhoods were flattened, and hundreds, possibly thousands, are feared dead. With winds reaching 136 mph (220 km/h), Chido left the small Indian Ocean territory in ruins. Mayotte’s Prefect, François-Xavier Bieuville, described the devastation as “unprecedented,” adding that the predominantly Muslim community’s burial practices complicate accurate casualty reporting. Colin McCarthy, a US-based weather expert, highlighted Chido’s destructive impact on Mayotte. Meanwhile, Mozambique braces for widespread flooding and infrastructure damage, with rescue operations underway in both regions. French and international aid is being mobilised to assist the affected areas. Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Thousands Feared Dead As ‘Worst Storm in Century’ Hits France’s Island, Videos and Photos Show Wreckage of Houses As Entire Neighbourhood Flattened.

Cyclone Chido Live Tracker Map on Windy

