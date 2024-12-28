On Christmas Day, 6,000 inmates escaped a high-security prison near Maputo, Mozambique, during riots fueled by post-election unrest. The chaos followed the controversial confirmation of Frelimo’s election victory, sparking protests and violence. National police chief Bernardino Rafael reported that 33 escapees were killed, 15 injured, and 150 recaptured in a military-supported operation. Among the fugitives were 30 linked to armed groups behind ongoing conflicts in Cabo Delgado. Protesters near the prison caused confusion, enabling inmates to breach a wall and flee. Unrest continued in the capital with barricades and vandalism disrupting movement. Mozambique has faced turmoil since the October 9 election, with Frelimo’s long-standing rule being a focal point of public discontent. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Post-Election Unrest in Mozambique

NEW: 6,000 inmates escape from a high-security prison in Mozambique in Africa during a Christmas Day rebellion. 33 prisoners are deceased and 15 are injured. The prisoners made the escape during violent protests after the ruling Frelimo party was declared the winner of the…

